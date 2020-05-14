Man sought in 2010 Nashville murder arrested in downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who was wanted for a killing in Nashville nearly 10 years ago was arrested in downtown Memphis on Thursday.
Aaron Berkley, 31, was arrested out of a vehicle without incident by U.S. Marshals near the intersection of South Main Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Avenue.
Berkley was wanted on a first-degree murder charge for the November 2010 killing of 24-year-old Essex Issac Washington in Nashville.
Nashville Metro Police said Berkley and Washington were acquaintances, and robbery may have been the motive for the killing.
Berkley is currently being held at the Shelby County Detention Center.