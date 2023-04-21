MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police are looking for the person who shot a man while working on his car Sunday on Raines Road in Memphis.

The shooting was caught on camera.

In pictures released by MPD, you can see at least two males in a white Volkswagen Jetta with a sunroof. One of the individuals is seen holding a handgun with an extended magazine out the front passenger side window.

Suspects in shooting in 800 block of West Raines Road Sunday

The victim said he was parked on a lot in the 800 block of West Raines Road working on his car with some other individuals when he heard several shots coming from the street behind him.

The victim was shot once. Police have not released his condition.

Suspects white Volkswagen Jetta

The driver was wearing a blue shirt with an image on the front and the passenger was wearing a black shirt with a white print on the front.

If you recognize the suspects or their vehicle, call CrimeStoppers at (901)528-CASH.