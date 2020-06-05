Man shot while walking in North Memphis neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot while walking in his North Memphis neighborhood early Friday morning.

According to police, officers were checking for a prowler on Castle Place when they heard several gunshots nearby. They eventually located a male shooting victim in the 700 block of Leath Street.

The man stated he was walking down the street when he saw a gray Infiniti driving westbound on Looney. As it approached, someone inside the vehicle pulled out a gun and starting firing.

The victim was hit as he tried to find a place to hide.

Authorities said he is expected to be okay. If you know anything about the incident, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.