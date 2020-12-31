Man shot while trying to help stranded motorist on I-55

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was rushed to the hospital overnight after he says he was shot on I-55 while helping a stranded motorist.

According to police, first responders were called to the southbound side of I-55 just north of West Mallory late Wednesday evening and located a man who had been shot in the ankle. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The victim told investigators he was driving down the interstate when he came across a stranded motorist on the side of the road. He was helping the other individual when another man driving a purple Chevrolet Malibu stopped, got out of his vehicle and started firing shots.

Both men took off running to a nearby wooded area to escape.

According to police, the stranded motorist and his vehicle were not there when they arrived on the scene. Authorities did a sweep of the area searching for him, but he was not located.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.