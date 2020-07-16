Man shot while driving in South Memphis neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was rushed to the hospital early Thursday morning after being shot while driving down the street.

According to police, the victim was heading southbound along College Street around 1 a.m. when he and his vehicle were struck by gunfire. He was able to drive himself to Winterpark Drive where he called for help.

The victim was transported to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.