MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man was shot to death in Whitehaven Sunday morning.

Police say the shooting happened on Graceland Drive near the Pepper Tree Apartments. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

One person has been detained, but police have not said if anyone has been arrested at this time.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 4271 Graceland where on male has been shot and pronounced deceased on the scene. One individual has been detained. This is an ongoing investigation. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 12, 2020

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.