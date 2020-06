MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was shot and killed early Tuesday morning in Raleigh.

Officers were called to the Hilldale Apartments at 3524 Westline Drive around 4 a.m. When they arrived they said they found a man dead in the parking lot.

WREG’s Melissa Moon counted at least 14 evidence markers on the ground in the parking lot.

So faer, police have not been able to identify the man and they do not have any suspect information.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.