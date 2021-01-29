Man shot several times following fistfight in Whitehaven neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police say a fistfight led to a shooting in Whitehaven neighborhood Friday afternoon.

Police said a man was shot several times in the 1200 block of Eason but was able to identify the person responsible.

The victim told police he got into a fistfight earlier in the day with another male who insulted his girlfriend. The victim said he and his girlfriend walked to the store and when they came back to the neighborhood, the man had returned with his brother.

He said the brother pulled out a gun and shot him. The victim also told police the girlfriend tried to stop the shooter, but he grabbed her by the throat and pushed her away.

One witness told police they were inside their home when it was hit by a stray bullet.

Investigators located two cellphones and one live round at the scene and took one of the suspect’s into custody.

So far, no charges have been filed.

The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition. There’s no word on how he is doing.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.