Man shot, run over by vehicle in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was rushed to the hospital early Thursday morning after being shot and then run over by a car in Raleigh.

Officers were reportedly in the area of Yale Road just after midnight when they heard gunshots. Sometime later, a male shooting victim showed up at Methodist North and was airlifted to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

The victim had reportedly been shot and then run over by a vehicle on Yale.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.