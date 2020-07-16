Man shot, run over by vehicle in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was rushed to the hospital early Thursday morning after being shot and then run over by a car in Raleigh.
Officers were reportedly in the area of Yale Road just after midnight when they heard gunshots. Sometime later, a male shooting victim showed up at Methodist North and was airlifted to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.
The victim had reportedly been shot and then run over by a vehicle on Yale.
If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.
