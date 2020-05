MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in the hospital after being shot Thursday outside a car lot in Raleigh.

Memphis police said the shooting happened at 2420 Covington Pike, which is Gwatney Auto Sales and Saab of Memphis.

One man was shot at the scene and taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

No arrest has yet been made, and police did not give any suspect information.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.