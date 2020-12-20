Man shot on North Parkway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police found a man shot Saturday night in a yard on North Parkway.
Police responded to a shooting in the 1000 block just west of I-40 shortly before 9 p.m.
They found the man in the fron yard suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
No suspect information was available.
