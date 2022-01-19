MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Wednesday afternoon off the 2000 block of Ridgeway near Quince and found a man, a woman and a child hurt.
Police said the man was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. Then, a child was taken to LeBonheur in critical condition.
Police also said a woman was transported to Regional One in non-critical condition.
Officers said there is no suspect information available at this time.
If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901 528-CASH or submit a tip online.
