Man shot landlord while on the phone with his mom, Memphis police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man fired two guns at his landlord at a South Memphis rooming house during an argument over drugs, all while he was on the phone with his mother Monday.

The victim was shot in the leg but survived.

Christopher Gray allegedly pointed a handgun in his landlord’s face when the man confronted Gray about selling drugs from his apartment in the 1400 block of McLemore.

Police said he attempted to shoot, but the gun misfired, and the victim grabbed his wrist. At that point, police said Gray pulled out a second gun and fired, hitting the man in the leg.

When officers arrived, Gray told them he’d been on the phone with his mother during the incident. Officers spoke with the woman, who said she heard a commotion followed by a loud pop during the call, which caused her to hang up and call police.

Gray was charged with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault and a firearms charge. He is jailed on $100,000 bond.