Man shot, killed outside Raleigh convenience store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have little to go on after a man was killed outside of a convenience store in Raleigh.

Officers said the victim was found at the corner of New Allen and Ridgemont, and pronounced dead at the scene.

There’s no word on what may have led to that shooting. Police also have no suspect information at this time.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.