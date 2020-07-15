Man shot, killed in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after being shot Wednesday in Raleigh, police said.
Memphis police said officers responded to the call at 2:55 p.m. at 4570 Raleigh LaGrange Road.
The victim walked into the business at that address after he was shot nearby, and he died while inside, police said.
Police did not say where the shooting actually occurred, and they currently do not have any suspect information.
This is an active investigation.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
