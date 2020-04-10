Man shot, killed in Frayser after pulling gun on security guards

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed by security guards Thursday night in Frayser after police said he was kicked off the property, then returned and pulled a gun on the guards.

The shooting happened next to Oberle-Watkins Park at 2848 Green Terrace Drive around 10:40 p.m. April 9, police said.

Memphis Police said a man was escorted from the property earlier in the evening. When he came back later, he was involved in an altercation with security guards.

During the altercation, police said the man pulled a gun on the security guards, leading to the security guards firing shots at the man.

The man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, but he did not survive his injuries.

No charges were filed in the incident, police said.