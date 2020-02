The roof of a police patrol car at night, with the blue and red lights flashing.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is dead after a shooting in Cordova Thursday evening.

Memphis Police say the shooting happened in the 300 block of Berkshire.

Officers found one man with a gunshot wound. Police say he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police have not released any suspect information at this time.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, please call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.