Man shot, killed in Binghampton; Memphis Police release photos of possible suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place on Friday in 3000 block of Summer Avenue in Binghampton.
According to MPD, officers responded to a shooting in the 3000 blk of Summer around 11:45 p.m. When officers arrived, they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead.
Officers were advised that the victim and the man captured in the photo were involved in a disagreement when the unknown man shot the victim.
MPD is asking you to call Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH, if you can identify the man and the woman in the photo.