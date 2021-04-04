Man shot, killed in Binghampton; Memphis Police release photos of possible suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place on Friday in 3000 block of Summer Avenue in Binghampton.

According to MPD, officers responded to a shooting in the 3000 blk of Summer around 11:45 p.m. When officers arrived, they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead.

Officers were advised that the victim and the man captured in the photo were involved in a disagreement when the unknown man shot the victim.

MPD is asking you to call Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH, if you can identify the man and the woman in the photo.

If you can ID this male and female, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH. pic.twitter.com/wwzFbuEhEx — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) April 4, 2021