MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 31-year-old man was shot in a robbery at a gas station on Poplar Avenue in Midtown, Memphis Police said.
Police were called at midnight Monday to a shooting at 1923 Poplar at Tucker, across the street from Overton Park.
The victim was taken to Regional One hospital in critical condition. The suspect, who has not been caught, was wearing a medical mask with a blue vest, black T-shirt and blue jeans.
Police asked anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.