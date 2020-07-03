Man shot in Parkway Village robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is recovering after he was shot in an attempted robbery in Parkway Village.

Police said the man was shot just before 5 a.m. Friday at the back of the Ivy Chase apartment complex off Mendenhall.

He told officers he was standing outside of his car when two men came up to him and demanded money. When he told the men he didn’t have any, one shot him in the leg, then took off.

Police say that victim is going to be OK. City data shows most assaults in the nearby area were domestic-violence related and the thefts were shoplifting related.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.