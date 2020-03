MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot in a neighborhood near the University of Memphis on Monday, police said.

Memphis Police said a man was shot on Marion Avenue near Highland Street. The victim’s condition is currently unknown.

The victim met police at a CVS pharmacy store at Park Avenue and Highland.

Police said the suspects are four black men who were last seen in a brown Toyota Camry going eastbound on Marion Avenue.

This story will be updated if new information becomes available.

#breaking: Man shot outside CVS on Highland @ Park. 4 suspects got away. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/lSBgUFwOux — Luke Jones (@LukeJonesTV) March 2, 2020

Witness tells me victim was shot in the hand and was laying down by this street sign before getting up and then returning. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/nNe5gYdh2e — Luke Jones (@LukeJonesTV) March 2, 2020