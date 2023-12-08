MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in his sleep at his apartment, Memphis Police say.

A little after 1 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 4000 block of Eagle River Road near Lamar and Getwell. The victim said he was asleep in his room when he heard gunshots.

He was shot once in his left arm and taken to Regional One in non-critical condition. His house, along with a home nearby, received damages as a result of the shooting.

Two other people were in the home at the time of the shooting. They were not injured.

MPD says video footage showed three sedans driving by the home multiple times before shots were fired.

Over 60 rifle and handgun rounds were found in the parking lot.