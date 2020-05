MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot in a carjacking Wednesday afternoon in the Cherokee area, police said.

Officers made the scene of a shooting call at 3029 Kimball at 2 p.m. They found one man shot, and his car was taken.

The victim was in critical condition, police said.

The stolen vehicle was a black 2019 Kia Soul with Tennessee tag 2L62L4. No suspect information was given.