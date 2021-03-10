Man shot in Blytheville may have been following suspects

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. — It’s not unusual to hear gunshots on Blytheville’s Debra Lane, but the ones heard Tuesday afternoon were fired in some very unusual circumstances.

Police say a 64-year-old man was following Daniel Ledlow and Lindsey Williams, and a third man named Cody Ward.

That man had allegedly seen all three commit a crime, and was on the phone with the sheriff’s office as he tailed them.

Authorities haven’t confirmed that, but police are saying that as the three suspects made their way through the neighborhood, one of them opened fire on the man following them.

We’re told he drove himself to a Dodge’s convenience store and had to be airlifted to a hospital.

Cody Ward, the third suspect, is still at large with a warrant for first-degree battery.

Police say they found the suspects’ vehicle down the street at some apartments, where sheriff’s deputies were walking out with bags of potential evidence Wednesday.

The people who lived there did not answer questions.

So far, the man and woman in custody have only been charged with reckless driving and communicating a false alarm.

Those charges could be upgraded depending on the outcome of the shooting investigation.