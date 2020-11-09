Man shot dead in car at Whitehaven apartments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man was found shot inside a car in a Whitehaven apartment complex early Monday.
Officers responded to Wesley Forest Drive off Neely Road at 2:26 a.m.
They said they found a male shooting victim inside a Nissan Altima. He did not survive his injuries.
No suspect information was available. Police asked anyone with tips to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 258-CASH.
