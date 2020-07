MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are searching for two masked suspects who shot a man early Friday morning.

Investigators said the man was standing outside his vehicle in the 5300 block of Horseshoe Trail when two men approached demanding money. He told them he didn’t have any and that’s when he was shot in the leg.

Both suspects took off on foot.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.