MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was rushed to the hospital Thursday morning after an apparent shooting at a local motel in South Memphis.

The incident happened at Parkway Inn on South Parkway.

There’s no official word on what happened here but police have confirmed that this incident was a shooting call.

One person appears to be in critical condition.

Rescue crews were seen using a machine to pump on his chest as he was loaded into an ambulance.

