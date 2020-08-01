Man shot at northeast Memphis gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was critically injured in a shooting at a northeast Memphis gas station Friday night.

Officers responded to the Shell Gas Station on Sycamore View near Shelby Oaks Drive sometime after 10:30 p.m.

Police say the man went to the hospital in critical condition.

The suspect was reportedly armed with a silver gun and wearing a red hat, blue shirt and blue pants. Police say the suspect fled the scene on foot.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 1590 Sycamore View Rd.

Officers located an adult male victim. He was transported to ROH in critical condition.

The suspect is a black male wearing a red hat, blue shirt, and blue pants armed with a silver gun who fled on foot. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 1, 2020

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.