MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was critically injured in a shooting at a northeast Memphis gas station Friday night.
Officers responded to the Shell Gas Station on Sycamore View near Shelby Oaks Drive sometime after 10:30 p.m.
Police say the man went to the hospital in critical condition.
The suspect was reportedly armed with a silver gun and wearing a red hat, blue shirt and blue pants. Police say the suspect fled the scene on foot.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
- Man shot at northeast Memphis gas station
- WATCH: FedEx St. Jude Invitational from Memphis, streaming at 1 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday
- Portland pulls away in OT to knock off Grizzlies in NBA restart
- Todd takes the lead after two rounds from TPC Southwind
- Police: Juvenile struck by car in Binghampton