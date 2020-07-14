Man shot at Cordova restaurant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is recovering in the hospital after a shooting Tuesday afternoon at a restaurant in Cordova.
Police made the scene around 5:20 p.m. at 8101 Giacosa Place, On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina.
One man was found shot and was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.
No suspect information is currently available.
This is an ongoing police investigation.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
