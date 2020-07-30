Man shot and killed in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Whitehaven.

Just after midnight a man was shot and killed at the Highland Meadows Apartments near the corner of East Holmes and Airways.

Police took a woman into custody for questioning, but charges have not been filed at this time.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

