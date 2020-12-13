Man shot and killed in the Fairlawn neighborhood, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said officers are investigating a deadly shooting in the Fairlawn neighborhood, late Saturday night.

MPD said around 7:20 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of Redbud. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot, and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Memphis Police said the suspects were possibly occupying a dark color Cadillac.

MPD said anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers.