Man shot and killed early Sunday morning in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was gunned down in Frayser in the early morning hours on Sunday, according to Memphis Police.

MPD said officers responded to a man down called around 4:30 a.m. near the intersection of Overton Crossing & Millington Rd. When they arrived, they located a man with an apparent gunshot wound.

At approx. 4:30 am, ofcrs responded to a man down call @ Overton Crossing & Millington Rd. 1 male was located w/ an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was xported to ROH where he later died from his injuries. Anyone w/info pertaining to this shooting should call Crime Stoppers. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 13, 2021

Memphis Police said the victim was transported to Regional One Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Anyone with information pertaining to this shooting should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.