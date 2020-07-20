Police: Man shoots up Parkway Village gas station after he was caught stealing candy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An angry shoplifter opened fire at a Parkway Village convenience store after employees accused him of stealing candy, Memphis police say.

The incident happened early Saturday morning at Express Gas at Winchester and Goodlett. Employees said the man in a bright yellow shirt, a hat and blue shorts was caught stealing candy.

When asked to put it back, he went out to a car, got a gun and opened fire.

The candy the man is accused of taking was worth less than a dollar.

The owner of the gas station didn’t want to talk on camera, but said one of his employees quit after what happened over the weekend, and he wants to help find the person responsible.

By Monday, Express Gas had already replaced the glass in the door, which police say was shattered by a gunshot.

Police said surveillance video shows the man putting the candy in his pockets and a black bag. Cameras also caught him removing a rifle from the trunk of a white, four door sedan and firing several shots through a glass door and window.



The owner of this store wants to make sure he’s caught and plans to offer a $4,000 reward.

Police said the suspect was seen leaving this gas station in a black, four door Honda Accord.

If you know anything that can help investigators, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.