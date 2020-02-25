80-year-old Arkansas man shoots teen breaking into his home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUGHES, Ark. — A burglary suspect is recovering after being shot while another is on the run after they tried to break into a man's house twice.

Thieves broke into 80-year-old Fred Burkes' home two nights in a row.

Early Monday morning, he heard noises and found two men taking his 55-inch flatscreen TV.

"They ran out the house," Burkes said. "And then I looked again, and my TV was gone."

Burkes boarded up his front door with a wooden board, hoping it would prevent a future break-in.

Neighbors say they saw two men circling the block just hours later. One neighbor said they were watching Burke's house very closely.

Burkes says the thieves struck again around 2 a.m. on Tuesday. They climbed through a back window and he says they tried to get into his bedroom. Burkes says they started asking him where his money was.

He began pushing against the door to keep them out but when they started threatening him, he took action.

"I reach and got my shotgun ..." Burkes said.

Burkes shot one suspect in his bedroom doorway while the other ran off.

Hughes police says both suspects are juveniles with histories of prior break-ins. The one who was shot is still recovering.

Burkes will not face charges but is sad local teens are resorting to crime.

"I don't feel good at all," Burkes said. "I'm 80 years old. If he had gotten in there, I don't know what he would've done."

His neighbors say they will be keeping an eye out for Burkes.

At this time, no charges have been filed in this case.