MEMPHIS. Tenn. — A Memphis man is waking up in jail after police say he shot at a man multiple times.

Fredrick Munn is charged with attempted first degree murder.

According to police, the incident happened last July.

The victim told investigators he was standing outside of a home, when Munn reportedly pulled up to the house and fired several shots at him.

According to the report, Munn has children with the victim’s niece.

The victim identified Munn as the shooter in a photo lineup, and he was booked Wednesday.

His bond has not been set.