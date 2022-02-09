MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested Tuesday after police say he shot at a McDonald’s employee at the drive-thru window.

Police say it happened on Oct. 11 at the McDonalds located at 5263 Poplar.

Court documents say the incident began when Charles Connors, 61, became upset about his food order. The employee told police that when Connors made a payment for his food, he used a racial slur towards her.

Police say the employee issued Connors a refund for his food.

He then pulled out a handgun, shot into the establishment, and fled the scene, police say.

Investigators identified Connors as the suspect on Dec. 24 after they received his information from the credit card he used moments before the shooting.

Police located Connors on Feb. 8 in East Memphis just a couple of blocks away from where the incident happened.

He is being charged with aggravated assault, two counts of criminal attempt to commit a felony, and two counts of possession of a firearm.