Man seriously injured, car riddled with bullet holes after South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting left a car riddled with bullet holes in South Memphis and the driver fighting for his life at the hospital.
The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday near the corner of Perry and Mallory. The driver drove a few blocks to Elliston and Sparks where officers found him behind the wheel.
There’s still no word on what led to the shooting. If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.
