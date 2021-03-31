Man sentenced to life in prison after murder of Memphis mother

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was sentenced to life in prison in connection to a murder five years ago.

Raymond Clark, 45, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the 2016 death of his girlfriend Zeneatrice Crawford who was stabbed more than 50 times in front of her 11-year-old daughter and her eight-year-old friend.

Prosecutors said Clark then dumped the woman’s body in a field, tied up the children and left them in a vacant home.

He then drove to Georgia where two months later he allegedly beat, raped and kidnapped another woman. He was also sentenced to life in prison for that case.