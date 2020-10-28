Man sentenced to 52 years in string of armed robberies at Memphis businesses

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was sentenced to 52 years in federal prison for nine armed robberies at Memphis businesses between October 2017 and January 2018.

Cortez Young, 24, pleaded to 16 counts in an indictment on August 14, 2019. He was sentenced Wednesday, U.S. Attorney Michael Dunavant’s office announced.

Another defendant in the crimes, Arkeist Young, who is Cortez Young’s uncle, pleaded guilty to attempted Hobbs Act robbery and was sentenced in February to 60 months. Charges against a third man, Davonte Gary, are still pending.

Prosecutors said Young was connected to the following armed robberies:

Oct. 17, 2017: Sonic Drive-In on South Perkins Road

Dec. 11, 2017: Dollar Tree on Park Avenue

Dec. 16, 2017: Dollar Tree on East Parkway

Dec. 16, 2017: Family Dollar Store on South Perkins Road

Dec. 21, 2017: Family Dollar on Summer Avenue

Jan. 3, 2018: Circle K on Mt. Moriah Extended. Gary was shot in this incident and allegedly taken to a hospital by Arkiest Young.

Jan. 22, 2018: Family Dollar on Summer Avenue

Jan. 22, 2018: Dollar Tree on East Parkway

Jan. 24, 2018: Subway on Lamar Avenue

Memphis Police Young caught up with Cortez Young at his residence on Yale Avenue. He was found hiding between a mattress and the wall in a back bedroom. As officers were executing the warrant, Arkeist Young arrived on the scene driving a stolen red Chevrolet HHR, which was similar in description as having been on the scene of several of the robberies.