Man sentenced to 52 years in string of armed robberies at Memphis businesses

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was sentenced to 52 years in federal prison for nine armed robberies at Memphis businesses between October 2017 and January 2018.
Cortez Young, 24, pleaded to 16 counts in an indictment on August 14, 2019. He was sentenced Wednesday, U.S. Attorney Michael Dunavant’s office announced.
Another defendant in the crimes, Arkeist Young, who is Cortez Young’s uncle, pleaded guilty to attempted Hobbs Act robbery and was sentenced in February to 60 months. Charges against a third man, Davonte Gary, are still pending.
Prosecutors said Young was connected to the following armed robberies:
- Oct. 17, 2017: Sonic Drive-In on South Perkins Road
- Dec. 11, 2017: Dollar Tree on Park Avenue
- Dec. 16, 2017: Dollar Tree on East Parkway
- Dec. 16, 2017: Family Dollar Store on South Perkins Road
- Dec. 21, 2017: Family Dollar on Summer Avenue
- Jan. 3, 2018: Circle K on Mt. Moriah Extended. Gary was shot in this incident and allegedly taken to a hospital by Arkiest Young.
- Jan. 22, 2018: Family Dollar on Summer Avenue
- Jan. 22, 2018: Dollar Tree on East Parkway
- Jan. 24, 2018: Subway on Lamar Avenue
Memphis Police Young caught up with Cortez Young at his residence on Yale Avenue. He was found hiding between a mattress and the wall in a back bedroom. As officers were executing the warrant, Arkeist Young arrived on the scene driving a stolen red Chevrolet HHR, which was similar in description as having been on the scene of several of the robberies.
