Man says he helped pull woman from vehicle before Parkway Village explosion

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who says he came to the rescue after a car crash and subsequent gas line explosion in Parkway Village shared his story hours after it happened.

“If that was my wife and my kids, I’d want somebody to do the same thing.”

This man, who only wishes to go by Michael, said he was outside on his front porch when he witnessed a car crash into a gas line at this home on Perkins and Chuck.

Without thinking, he immediately leaped into action.

“I saw it hit the house and I heard the gas seeping. I could see her beating on the window. So, I knew somebody was in there. So, I just went and grabbed a crowbar, busted the windows, and pulled her out,” he said.

Shortly after the crash the home burst into flames.

The Memphis Fire Department said there were eight children and two adults inside the home, and all were able to make it out safely before the explosion.

Several houses nearby were evacuated as a precaution while crews worked to put out the blaze. However, officials say none of the other homes were damaged.

Soon after, MLGW arrived to turn off the gas line that fueled the fire.

The witness WREG spoke to said all of this happened because the woman driving that car was involved in a car accident and she lost control of her vehicle.

“Somebody actually hit her. Swiped her,” Michael said. “She spun out and the other car spun out and she ran into the house. He hit her on the passenger side. So, that was caved in. The house fell down on the driver’s side. So, she couldn’t get out. She was trapped in there. So, I just ran over there and just bust the window out and went and got her.”

The Memphis Fire Department said a second vehicle was not on the scene by the time first responders arrived, but did confirm their investigation is pointing to an accident having taken place prior to the crash.

Officials said despite a crash and a home explosion, there were no serious injuries.

Red Cross is assisting the family who escaped the fire.