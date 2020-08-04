Man dead after South Memphis shooting

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was rushed to the hospital after a shooting South Memphis overnight.

Officers told WREG it happened on Fourth Street just before 11 p.m.

When they arrived on the scene, they found the man lying on the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man was take to the Regional Medical Center where he died.

So far, suspect information has not been released.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.