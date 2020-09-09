Man rushed to hospital after shooting at Whitehaven barbershop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition Tuesday afternoon after being shot at a Whitehaven barber shop, police say.
The shooting happened at Pride Cuts and Styles on Millbranch near Holmes around 5:15 p.m.
Customers and employees at the beauty shop next door say they heard a single gunshot.
“After the shooting was over, we heard arguing over there so I don’t know what brought about all of that,” said stylist Louella Seals.
Police haven’t released a motive, but Seals believes this may have been a robbery attempt.
“The police gathered around there and I heard a lady saying they shot my husband — they robbed my husband and they shot my husband,” Seals said.
Police haven’t provided any suspect information.
