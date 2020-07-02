Man robs Dollar General store with box cutter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Employees at the Dollar General on South Third near Shelby Drive say people shoplift here daily, but what happened over the weekend is making them consider finding a new job.

Surveillance cameras captured a picture of a man wielding a box cutter as he moved through the store. An employee alerted police and when they approached him, the suspect threatened to cut them with it.

Employees weren’t allowed to talk to us on camera, but are concerned about the crime.

“A box cutter is like he was trying to be low key.”

One man didn’t want to shop there after hearing about robbery. He said because now that everyone is wearing a mask it’s harder for businesses to know if a friend or foe is coming through their door.

“This mask thing is making it easy for a person to rob a place.”

The suspect left in a maroon, four-door sedan with a missing rear bumper and plastic over the back window. They didn’t say what he took from the store.

If you know anything that can help investigators, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.