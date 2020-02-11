Man recovering after shooting at Parkway Village apartment complex

One man is hurt after a shooting at the Eden Pointe Apartments in Parkway Village.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is recovering after being shot at a Parkway Village apartment complex on Tuesday afternoon.

The Memphis Fire Department says they transported a man to the Regional Medical Center after a shooting call on East Danville Circle, which is in the Eden Pointe Apartments off of Knight Arnold Road.

It is not clear what condition the victim is in or if police have any information on a potential suspect.

