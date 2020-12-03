Man recounts moment he came face-to- face with car burglars at southwest Memphis workplace

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police were called to a southwest Memphis business after several vehicles were broken into early Thursday morning.

“I was going to my car to get clothes because it was starting to get colder. As I did, they were right there at the top of the stairs and they say, ‘You don’t want to do this. You don’t want to do this,'” one dock worker at YRC Freight told WREG’s Melissa Moon.

The worker didn’t want to be identified after coming face to face with several guys breaking into cars on their lot around 4:30 a.m. Thursday.



He said it could have been much worse.

“I said, ‘Hey, you all got it,’ and I turned around and started running. They came down the stairs and chased me all the way to the dock,” he said.

The man told WREG some of the workers had just arrived for work. It’s believed that the car burglars were able to drive right past the guard shack to get inside.

This is the third time this has happened in the last few months, they said. Management has reportedly been made aware of the incidents, but nothing has been done.

“These are guys, hard working guys working here three to 30 years, and now none of us can feel safe coming to work or leaving work,” said the worker.

Some are scared that next time someone might be seriously hurt.

“We are here to work hard and work for our families, and now we have to worry if our life is in danger or not.”

WREG has contacted YRC Freight for their reaction to employee concerns, but have not heard back from them yet.