Former Memphian pictured in Pelosi’s office turns himself in to authorities in Arkansas

TOPSHOT – Richard Barnett, a supporter of US President Donald Trump sits inside the office of US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi as he protest inside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 6, 2021. – Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the a 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The man pictured in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during Wednesday’s riots in Washington D.C. turned himself into authorities in Arkansas, a spokesperson for the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) confirmed to KNWA on Friday.

Richard Barnett, 60, who was quickly identified as a Gravette, Arkansas man after he was photographed seated at a desk in Pelosi’s office, turned himself in at the Benton County Sheriff’s Office on Friday morning and is currently in FBI custody.

According to NBC’s Pete Williams, Barnett is being charged with entering and remaining on restricting grounds, violent entry, and theft of public property.

WREG’s Luke Jones reported Barnett’s Memphis ties on Thursday. The 60-year-old lived in the Bluff City until the late 1990s, according to public records.

Barnett was registered as an emergency medical technician with the state of Tennessee from 1983 to 1985. His file shows no disciplinary actions.

The Memphis Fire Fighters Association confirmed they had a former member by the name of Richard Barnett but couldn’t be sure it was the same person.

The Memphis Fire Department says its records only go back to the 1990s, and they have no Richard Barnetts in their files. Neither does the Shelby County Fire Department.

While in Memphis, Barnett racked up two DUI convictions: one in 1989 and another in 1992. In 2002, he was arrested for DWI in Benton County, Arkansas, but the following year, pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of careless and prohibited driving.

In November 2020, he attended a Stop the Steal rally in Arkansas where he endorsed doing “whatever it takes” in an interview with our sister station.

