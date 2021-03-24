Man on the run for months following Frayser shooting arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested for attempted murder after being on the run for months.

The Ridgecrest Apartments in Frayser were quiet Wednesday morning. People went about their morning as usual, but some, who did not want to go on camera, say they remember all too well the events that took place on December 21.

Memphis Police said a man told them as he was pulling in the complex, a black car cut him off at the entrance. The rear window rolled down and in the backseat was Demarcus Brown, 18, pointing a gun at him.

The victim said Brown fired at least 10 shots at him with one of the rounds landing in the kitchen of a nearby apartment.

“It happens all the time in this neighborhood,” said Dominique Lee.

She said she’s not surprised by the shooting. Instead, she just focuses on keeping her children out of harm’s way while reminding them to be aware of their surroundings.

“Just tell them how it is,” she said. “Tell them the truth.”

In this situation, no one was hit and the driver was arrested a few days later.

Memphis Police said Brown was on the run for months before he was arrested during a traffic stop at North Watkins and Poplar Avenue. At the time, officers said he had a stolen gun on him and a long list of warrants out for his arrest, including attempted second-degree murder for the Ridgecrest Apartment shooting.

MPD said Brown, who just turned 18 in October, had no prior convictions. People living in the area said it’s said to hear of someone so young starting adulthood on this path.

“People out to wake up, especially the parents,” said Tracy Bell. “It all starts in the home and if you don’t teach your kids right then, they’re going to get out here and do things like that.”