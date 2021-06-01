Man charged with raping woman he met on dating website

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is charged with rape, after allegedly assaulting a woman he met on a dating website.

The man, David Kirkwood, claims this was consensual sex, but the victim says Kirkwood made unwanted advances and raped her.

According to the police affidavit, David Kirkwood allegedly raped a woman in mid-May. The woman claims she met Kirkwood through a dating website called MEETME, and she came to his residence and was assaulted almost as soon as she walked in the door.

The woman told police in spite of her protests, Kirkwood removed her clothing and raped her. Once she left, she reported the incident.

The apartment where Kirkwood lived is vacant, after he reportedly turned himself in and waived his Miranda Rights and admitted engaging in consensual sex with the woman.

Neighbor Joe Covington has lived in these apartments on Azalia Street for long time. During those years he says he’s met some good and bad folks, including David Kirkwood.

“He was an awful guy, but I tried to get along with him,” Covington said.

Covington didn’t seem too surprised when we told him Kirkwood had been charged with raping a woman while he lived in one of the upstairs apartments.

“I been knowing David for quite a few years, and he ain’t too well,” Covington said.

Covington says he’s heard rumors but didn’t know all the facts. He did say, however, that Kirkwood had a violent side and displayed it when he previously shared this downstairs apartment with a woman.

For those who care for victims of sexual assault, there’s concern as Covid restrictions ease and in-person dating returns.

“Going out to meet in person is the next step and so we’re certainly going to see a lot more folks, you know, exploring the dating world out “in person” now instead of virtually,” said Sandy Bromley.

Bromley says you should take steps, what she calls “risk reduction” when meeting people for a first time date like making sure friends and family know where you are.