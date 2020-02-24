Man missing after car found partially submerged in Hardeman County river

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — A missing person alert was issued after authorities found a driver’s partially submerged vehicle in a Tennessee river on Friday.

The Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office posted to Facebook that they received a call about the vehicle around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, February 21. The caller said they discovered the vehicle in the Hatchie River off Highway 64 near mile marker 16.

The vehicle was reportedly being driven by Kenny “Ray” Pulse. Authorities believe he left the roadway between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. Friday.

Search and rescue operations began immediately, but so far authorities have not been able to locate Pulse.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office at (731) 658-3971.

Pictures show mangled guard rail where Pulse’s truck went off the road. (Courtesy WREG’s Mike Suriani)