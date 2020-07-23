Man meets Memphis police officer who saved him after bullet tore through his neck

Quiezell Johnson meets MPD officer Chris Williams. When Johnson was shot in the neck earlier this month, officer Williams came to his aid, saving his life.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who was shot in the neck and foot is praising the Memphis police officer who came to his aid and saved his life.

Police said Quiezell Johnson was walking along the 600 block of Chelsea on July 11 when someone in a passing car opened fire on him.

“It’s painful, but you know, it’s bless-ful, too,” Johnson said.

Johnson said it’s not only a blessing to survive the odds, but also to meet the police officer credited with saving his life.

Officer Chris Williams found Johnson a few blocks away bleeding badly from his neck and drifting in and out of consciousness.

“I’ve never seen somebody get shot in the neck and survive,” Williams said.

He immediately grabbed the life-saving kit all Memphis police officers have been equipped with since 2018.

“I got my gauze, I got my trauma pack, and I theoretically pushed it inside of his neck, so it would stop the bleeding,” Williams said.

It’s not Williams’ first time applying life-saving aid. WREG spoke to him in 2019 after he came to the aid of another shooting victim.

His actions this month not only saved a life but also changed one man’s perception of police.

“I never thought I would be saved by an officer because when I was growing up, the officers always thought we was always crooks and thought we was up to no good,” Johnson said.

“I have a positive thought now,” he added, saying he plans to stay in touch with Williams.